× 2 dead after fight, stabbing at Maryland mall

WHEATON, Md. (AP) — Police say they’re working to confirm a description of the person who fatally stabbed two men in a Maryland mall outside Washington.

Montgomery County Police say in a statement that officers called to Westfield Wheaton Mall on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an assault found two men suffering from stab wounds. Police say both were taken to local hospitals, where they died.

Police say one person has died after being stabbed at Westfield Wheaton Mall this afternoon. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/zmSC093oTM — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) January 10, 2017

Police say a small group of people, including the two victims, fought with the suspect on the lower level of the mall a short time before the stabbings occurred.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is at large. Police say they’re trying to confirm a description of the suspect and a motive for the stabbings.