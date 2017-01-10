Where’s Sasha? President Obama’s daughter absent at farewell speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — President Obama's youngest daughter was noticeably absent during her father's farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday evening.

During his speech, the camera turned to first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia. Sasha was not seen sitting with them.

Immediately Twitter users began asking where the president's youngest daughter was.

Hey twitter, my mom has a question #WheresSasha ? pic.twitter.com/d43bNBU82e — Rick Montano (@rickolus) January 11, 2017

During Obama's farewell speech...all I kept thinking... was #WheresSasha?? — Tracy Inge 🐾🐎 (@tringe) January 11, 2017

#WheresSasha the people want to know we need answers — Abbie (@akapssss) January 11, 2017

The hashtag "wheressasha" began trending on Twitter shortly after people noticed she wasn't next to her sister.

Twitter users then began theorizing where Sasha may have been.

"I had a thing." - Sasha #wheressasha — Tracey Nolan (@misstraceynolan) January 11, 2017

You know Michelle's the kinda mom who's like "GROUNDED MEANS GROUNDED" #WheresSasha — Devin Corrigan (@official_devinc) January 11, 2017

By the end of the night, the story was put to rest. A White House official told CBS News Sasha stayed in Washington D.C. because she has a test on Wednesday.

Some speculated that Sasha, who is in high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington D.C., may not have been able to miss school to attend.

Malia Obama is currently taking a gap year before attending Harvard.

Approximately 18,000 people attended the president's farewell speech, according to White House estimates.