Temperature changes and wind cause seasonal illnesses in Mid-South

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The warmer temperatures may feel good Tuesday, but doctors say they may not actually be good for your health, especially with the thick of flu season approaching.

“We have a high wind out of the south. It stirs up everything and makes everything worse,” said Dr. Mark Castellaw, an internist with Baptist Medical Group.

He also said constant intensive temperature changes help make Memphis the allergy capital of the world.

“All that change in the barometric pressure and fronts affect our health. Especially people who suffer from chronic allergy issues, this is a terrible time for them,” he said.

He also expected the flu to hit hardest in the coming weeks, now that people have returned home from holiday travel.

Your best defense is to sanitize and wash hands.

Also, if you spend time outside, change your clothes when you go inside.

And if you have pets, they can also bring in a lot of allergens. So when you bring them in from a walk, brush them out.

He also stressed getting your flu vaccine, if you haven’t already.