SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a barricade situation.

We’re told the fire department was responding to a report of an overdose at home in the 7300 block of English Drive.

The people in the home refuse to come outside.

A spokesperson for the SCSO said the home has a history of residents who declare themselves sovereign citizens who do not believe laws apply to them.