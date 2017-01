× Power outages grow as winds blow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mid-South and that could be the reason for electrical outages in Memphis.

There are currently 3,800 MLGW customers without power.

That reportedly includes Houston High School.

Traffic signals in the Germantown area are not working.

Wind gusts could exceed 45 miles per hour until 6 p.m.

At the WREG studios, we recorded a 61 mph gust this morning.