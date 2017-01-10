× Police investigating shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after an overnight shooting near Memphis International Airport.

Police were called to the corner of Airways Blvd. and Holmes Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Monday — after the shooting victim showed up at a gas station looking for help.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives say they found no evidence that the shooting took place near the gas station. They’re now talking with the victim to find out where the shooting actually took place.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this shooting.