Osceola man accused of sexually assaulting girl

OSCEOLA, Ark. — A man in Osceola, Arkansas is accused of sexual assaulting a girl and showing a pornographic magazine to juveniles.

James Johnson is charged with second-degree sexual assault.

A girl, described as a juvenile, told police Johnson touched her inappropriately and showed her a pornographic magazine on New Year’s Eve.

She told police there were two juvenile males in the home at the time and Johnson gave the magazine to one of them.

One of the juveniles gave the magazine to a police officer who described it as “hardcore pornographic images containing males and females”

Police say Johnson admitted giving the magazine to a juvenile male and showing it to the female, but that he did not touch the girl.

Police say Johnson “changed his story several times.”