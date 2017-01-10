× One person dead, second injured following shooting on Frayser Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating the latest murder to happen in the city of Memphis.

According to authorities, they were called to the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard where two men had been shot.

One was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the second was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person has been detained.

It’s unclear if this person is actually one of the suspects.