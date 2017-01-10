× MLGW, Neighborhood Christian Centers work to keep seniors warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW and local Neighborhood Christian Centers are working to keep all Shelby County residents warm this winter through the Power of Warmth Program.

The program provides electric blankets and space heaters to qualified low-income seniors and the physically challenged.

“It’s important because our seniors typically don’t have people looking out for them in the winter months and sometimes they will even cut their electric off to save money, and so this is important for them to have another source of warmth that’s not very costly,” said Tammie Mckuhn from the Neighborhood Christian Centers.

Officials said each household can only receive one heating device through the program once every three years.

The event is held once a year and the giveaway was on a first come first serve basis Tuesday.