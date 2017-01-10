Men wanted for armed attempted robbery at local Family Dollar store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The images of two men wanted for armed attempted robbery at a local store have been released to the public.
On Friday, January 6, a man walked into the Family Dollar store in the 3200 block of Hickory Hill, pulled a gun and demanded money. The victims were unable to get the cash register opened and the suspect ran out of the store.
Police said the second suspect acted as a lookout. When his partner came running out of the store, they both took off.
If you help authorities locate these two men, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.149534 -90.048980