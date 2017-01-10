× Memphis man gets prison time for sex trafficking teen girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will stay behind bars after pleading guilty to sex trafficking two minor teenage girls.

Arsenio Rhodes, 26, of Hickory Hill brought the girls, ages 15 and 17, from Lexington, Tennessee, to a Memphis motel in 2014 for sex purposes, according to the Office of the District Attorney General.

Investigators said he posted advertisements online offering them for commercial sex acts.

He also threatened the girls and beat them, according to the DA’s Office.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, and he will also go on the Sex Offender Registry.