Meet Furry Friend Bobo!

This week's furry friend is Bobo.

This two-year-old black lab is up for adoption at the Hernando Animal Shelter.

He's very smart, affectionate and outgoing.

He loves everyone and wants to be near people all the time.

That means he needs a family where he will receive lots of love and attention!

If you already have pets, don't worry, Bobo also gets along great with other dogs!

His adoption fee is 40 dollars.

That includes his vaccinations, neuter, collar and ID tag.

The Hernando Animal Shelter is open by appointment only.

You can call them at 662-429-9096 to schedule a time to meet Bobo.

Or, he'll be at a special pet adoption event this Saturday from 11 to 3 pm at Hollywood Feed in Southaven.