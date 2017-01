TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –  Tuscaloosa Police ended a hostage situation at a bank on the University of Alabama campus.

According to police, a man walked into the Alabama Credit Union around 7:30 a.m. in an attempt to rob the bank.

The bank is located at 220 East Paul W. Bryant Drive, near the UA Law School.

Bryant Drive is currently closed.

The alert was issued Tuesday just after 8:30 a.m.

No hostages were injured.

Tuscaloosa Police say credit union hasn't opened when 911 call came in ab a suspect w/ a gun. Police haven't made contact with him yet: pic.twitter.com/tMbky8HZsk — Stephanie Taylor (@TNews_Steph) January 10, 2017

Credit Union on University Blvd in Tuscaloosa AL currently being robbed! @spann pic.twitter.com/ILAvh6TbTT — Joy Simpson (@zjpate) January 10, 2017