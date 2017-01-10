High winds force two Germantown schools to study in the dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- Thousands of MLGW customers lost power on Tuesday as wind gusts whipped across the Mid-South topping out at 60 miles per hour.

In Germantown, the power outage forced students at Dogwood Elementary and Houston High to study in the dark.

"We got a text messages from the school this morning. It came across saying the power was out," said Brad Reardon whose child attends the elementary school.

"I'm sure the boys and girls here had a good time yelling and screaming when the power goes out."

Power was restored and the schools continued classes as usual.

Approximately 9,500 customers were without power at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

