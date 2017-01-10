× Dogs take down Hogs in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark-Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 25 points as Mississippi State won for the second straight time on the road in Southeastern Conference play with an 84-78 victory at Arkansas on Tuesday night.

It’s the first time the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC), who beat LSU on Saturday, have won back-to-back road conference games since 2011.

Weatherspoon was 8-of-11 shooting and hit a career-best six 3-pointers, nearly equaling his career-best of 27 points _ set in December against Morehead State. Lamar Peters added 14 points, while Aric Holman had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Moses Kingsley had a season-high 19 points to lead the Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3), who have lost back-to-back games to open the conference season for the first time since the 2008-09 season.