× Dispatcher takes frantic emergency call from her own daughter

A 911 operator in Madison County is being praised for how she responded to a call from her daughter about a fire that eventually burned down their house.

“She did an outstanding job. She did what she was trained to do,” Madison County Sheriff Travis Neeley told Eyewitness News.

Layla Wray was the dispatcher on duty overnight last Friday. Around 12:20am, she got a call about a house fire.

“911. What’s your emergency?”

“Mommy, Mommy…it’s Cassidy. The house is on fire.”

Wray’s 14-year-old daughter was on the other end of the line. Also at the home were her son, husband and dogs. The teen told her mother the fire started on the back porch. At one point you can hear the teen crying.

“Hold on, I’m going to get somebody out to you okay? Is everybody okay, everyone is out of the house?” Wray asked calmly.

“Yes but…”

“Okay, okay hold on…”

“Mommy, Zoe and the puppies it’s like (inaudible) on them,” Cassidy frantically said.

“Mommy it’s going to burn us all.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home was a total loss but everyone got out safely.

Sheriff Neeley could not be prouder of how calmly she reacted.

“How many people can sit there and do this job and take a call from their own child? She did a fantastic job,” he said.