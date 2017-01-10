× Dairy Queen owner loses store after reportedly using racial slur with customer

ZION, Ill — The owner of a Dairy Queen in Illinois has lost his franchise agreement after comments he reportedly made to a customer.

Deianeira Ford said she was trying to get her money back for an incorrect order when the owner of the restaurant used a racial slur.

“He called me and my children n—–; he said I can go back to where I came from,” Ford told The Washington Post.

Ford reported the incident to the local police department and an officer backed up her version of the events.

“Crichton boastfully told me he would be happy to go to jail over the issue and proudly admitted to calling Ford a n——. He added that he is ‘fed up with black people,’ ” and described an incident in which two “of them” were in his restaurant squirting ketchup all over the floor, according to the officer’s report.

“During the course of my conversation with Crichton, he used the word ‘n—–‘ freely to describe black people,” the officer continued according to the Washington Post.

A post about the incident on Facebook soon went viral, and Dairy Queen took notice.

The company soon shut down the store and told the owner, James Crichton, he was losing his franchise agreement.

Crichton later apologized, but it was too late.

Ford and her attorney are happy, though legal action is still possible.