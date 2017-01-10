× Ambulance overturns on I-240, man ejected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A private ambulance has overturned on the interstate.

A man was ejected and transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It happened at I-240 North and Doris Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A lot of emergency crews are on the scene.

Multiple vehicles, including the ambulance, were involved in the crash, according to TDOT.

The roadway is closed on the northbound side of I-240 near the scene. It’s expected to be cleared by 3:30 p.m.