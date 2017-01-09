Teen wears suit to niece’s birth to make good first impression

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — This gives a new meaning to “birthday suit.”

An 18-year-old in Ohio dressed up in a suit to go to the hospital when his niece was born.

His other sister said he did it because “first impressions matter.”

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

The teen, Grant Kessler, told WCMH, “When Carter’s older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born and see the, like, respect and the attention she was getting that day. I think me wearing the suit was a small part of that.”

The look was complete with a jacket and slacks, a tie clip, a pocket square and a watch.

It looks like baby Carter approves of the fancy ensemble: