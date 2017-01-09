Teen wears suit to niece’s birth to make good first impression

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — This gives a new meaning to “birthday suit.”
An 18-year-old in Ohio dressed up in a suit to go to the hospital when his niece was born.
His other sister said he did it because “first impressions matter.”
The teen, Grant Kessler, told WCMH, “When Carter’s older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born and see the, like, respect and the attention she was getting that day. I think me wearing the suit was a small part of that.”
The look was complete with a jacket and slacks, a tie clip, a pocket square and a watch.
It looks like baby Carter approves of the fancy ensemble: