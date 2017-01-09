Shooting suspect caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man wanted for opening fire at a trouble business on North Hollywood Street.
On January 6, authorities were called to the B-52 Market in the 1200 block of North Hollywood Street regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the side of the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim told authorities he and suspect were involved in a car accident, resulting in an argument and shots being fired.
The suspect was reportedly driving a metallic blue Honda with tinted windows.
If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.149534 -90.048980