Shooting suspect caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man wanted for opening fire at a trouble business on North Hollywood Street.

On January 6, authorities were called to the B-52 Market in the 1200 block of North Hollywood Street regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the side of the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told authorities he and suspect were involved in a car accident, resulting in an argument and shots being fired.

The suspect was reportedly driving a metallic blue Honda with tinted windows.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.