ORLANDO, FL — A police officer has been shot in Florida according to Orlando police.

The officer was shot near Princeton and John Young Parkway.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

Monday is National Law Enforcement Day.

We have an officer shot and suspect(s) at large. Officer transported to hospital. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017