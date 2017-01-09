× Police need your help finding Southaven armed robbery suspects

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two suspects are at large after robbing a Southaven Dollar General at gunpoint Saturday.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General on Airways Boulevard.

Police said the two suspects came in with a handgun and robbed the store.

Monday, Southaven Police released pictures of the suspects.

If you can identify them or know anything that could help solve the case, call Southaven Police at (662) 393-8652 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.