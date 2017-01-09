Police Director on 81y/o’s murder: ‘We are going to hunt that person down’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings didn't mince words when it came to the recent murder of an elderly woman Sunday night.

"I want to offer a stern warning to those in the community that think they are going to get away with these types of crimes. They’re not. We are going to hunt that person down," Rallings said in front of the media.

WREG has uncovered 81-yer-old Catherine Wicker of Bartlett was delivering groceries to her son who lives in the Sycamore Lake Apartments when she was attacked.

The suspect lunged for her purse. When she screamed for help, he jumped in the car and took off, hitting the woman and pinning her under his car.

The horrifying crime didn't end there. Police said he then sped away, dragging the woman behind him.

"The fact that someone would take advantage of a 81-year-old woman should have the entire community outraged," said Rallings Monday. "We should be getting so many tips, we don’t know what to do with them."

"Somebody knows something," he added.

Bottom line, he said, the community needs to step up.

"Help us apprehend these individuals in our community that devastate the life of family members and give all of us concerns. We don’t have to stay on the fence. We can get involved and make a positive difference."

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.