New technology aims to make DMV experience a positive one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The DMV is notorious for taking a long time and causing headaches, but government leaders hope to change that reputation with the newest location on Summer Avenue.

“We hope to decrease the wait time. One thing is we want to make sure people can control their wait time," said Director of Driver Services Michael Hogan.

The biggest contributor is new technology. WREG's Bridget Chapman learned the new process begins right when the customer walks in and checks in on a computer.

“When you come in here, the first thing you’re going to do is tap the screen.”

It’ll ask for your information and what the purpose of your visit is. Depending on your answers, it’ll direct you where to go next and put you in line.

“It’s pretty easy," said customer Marcus Isom who tried out the technology on Monday. "It’s basic-- just follow directions and you’ll be out in about one minute, one or two minutes.”

The old location had people waiting in line to meet a worker before being able to get into the cue. Now some people will be able to only use the technology or have it cover the majority of their visit.

Scheduling your services online can make it a less stressful process too.

“What we don't want is for people to come in here and wait for a long time to be told you can't do that here or you can't do that today," said Assistant Commissioner Lori Bullard.

They’ve also about doubled the seating, spaced out their employees’ stations and added more parking.

“It’s a blessing because I have things to do, so it’s going to be a speedy process," said Isom.

The new Driver Service Center is located at 5266 Summer Avenue, Suite 75.

The former spot was built in the '90s and wasn’t suited for the growing number of services.

The new location is three miles away from the old one and is closer to the interstate.

It offers the same services as the one before with the expectation of having reinstatement services within the next six months.

There’s no official word yet on what the old building will be used for next.