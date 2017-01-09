× Germantown reaches settlement with Inland Waste

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The legal battles between Inland Waste Solutions and the city of Germantown are over after both sides came to an agreement through mediation.

City officials approved the agreement January 9.

In January 2016, Inland Waste sued the city after it withheld $1.3 million from its contract.

At the time, Inland was failing to provide adequate service, resulting in numerous customers not having their trash picked up when scheduled or simply not at all.

Instead of handing that money over to Inland, officials elected to spend approximately $536,000 of the $1.3 million to pay for contractors to help Inland get their job done, cover additional landfill fees, and hire new internal customer service representatives to handle the numerous calls from frustrated residents.

After Inland filed their lawsuit, the city counter-sued for $256,000 for additional expenses incurred.

To resolve the dispute, the city agreed to release $275,000 of the $1.3 million withheld. The city will keep the rest of the money, which will be used to help reduce the service cost now being provided by Waste Pro and to the sanitation fund.