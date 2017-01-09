× FDA: Cardiac devices can be hacked

WASHINGTON — The FDA released a warning after it was discovered some implantable cardiac devices can be hacked.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Saint Jude Medical’s (which is in no way associated with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital) implantable cardiac devices have vulnerabilities. A hacker could access the device, and once in, deplete the battery or administer incorrect pacing or shocks.

The devices — like pacemakers or defibrillators– are used to monitor and control heart functions and prevent heart attacks.

Saint Jude Medical has developed a software patch to fix the problems.

The path will automatically be applied to devices beginning Monday.

To receive it, the Merlin-At-Home transmitter must be plugged in and connected to the network.

The FDA said no patients have been harmed.

Saint Jude Medical is a Minnesota-based company and is not affiliated with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

