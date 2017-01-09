× Experts: As temperatures climb, pipes will start to burst

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The school pick-up line stretched down the road at Kate Bond Middle School on Monday after Shelby County School officials said a water line break forced them to close early.

Charletta Thomas was one of the parents in line. She said she wished officials had prepared better so her son, 13, could stay in school.

“I think they should`ve had a plan B on Sunday to see if any damages since we had these freezing temperatures,” Thomas said.

Plumber Mitch Wright said the water main break was probably from the freezing temperatures.

“We`re busy taking care of people today with burst pipes. One I know a commercial building that has burst pipes today,” said the owner of Mitch Wright Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning.

He said preventing this at your home or business only takes a few steps.

He showed us how opening an under-the-sink cabinet and turning a slight drip on your faucet overnight can save a lot of headache in the long run.

“That`s going to cost a lot less than having a major repair,” he said.

Experts also advised covering external pipes with an insulated cover.

They also said homeowners and renters should know where your cutoff valve is located.

“Just make sure it`s turned off all the way and then open your faucets,” Wright said.

For more tips on how to prep your home for winter, click here.