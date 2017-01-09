× Elderly woman hit, dragged by attempted purse snatcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calvin Williams was shaken after what he saw.

“When I went outside I seen the car immediately pulling out of the parking space, hitting my friend’s car beside his, pulling around then coming out, hitting the car. Everyone screamed. [He] hit another car, then pulled out of the apartment complex.”

Williams said it looked like a robbery gone wrong.

“I think he was very much so trying to get away and she was in the way and hit her.”

On Monday, Memphis Police told WREG’s Shay Arthur that’s exactly what happened.

They told us the suspect attempted to rob 81-year-old Catherine Wicker. As he was grabbing her purse, she tried to fight back and yelled for help. Someone at the complex tried to help and that`s when the suspect got into his beige Chevy Malibu and hit Wicker.

At one point she was pinned against another vehicle.

Wicker was pulled under the car and dragged several feet. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Almost two hours later officers discovered a Malibu on fire on the 5600 block of Bartlett Grove Road less than a mile from the complex.

On Monday investigators returned to that crime scene, but police have not said for sure if it belonged to the suspect.

Resident Mandy Williams said as of Monday many in the complex are now on alert.

“It`s hard to secure the lot. They have security patrolling at night. I`ve seen them many times but even on a small lot they can`t be everywhere at once,” she said.

It’s unclear what Wicker was doing at the apartment complex. WREG has learned she actually lived in Bartlett.