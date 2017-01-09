Elderly woman fatally hit and dragged by car as she tried to fight off Memphis purse snatcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An elderly woman is the second homicide of 2017 in Memphis.
Police say the woman, 81-year-old Catherine Wicker, was getting out of her car at the Sycamore Lake Apartments Sunday just before 6 p.m. when a man tried to grab her purse.
Investigators say Wicker started yelling and a struggle started.
At some point, a person saw what was happening and intervened.
The suspect then jumped into his car and hit Wicker, briefly pinning her against a car.
Wicker then fell under the car and was dragged for several feet.
Police say the suspect then hit another car, backed over the victim and drove off.
A beige 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was later found burning in the 5600 block of Bartlett Grove Road.
That matches the car in the attack.
No detailed suspect description has been released.