Deputy saves cat trapped in garage door

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana deputy saved a cat trapped in a garage door earlier this week.

Deputy Mike Scott was responding to a call for assistance of an animal being stuck in a residence.

“A cat had been stuck between a garage door of a residence and the wall,” said Deputy Scott. “Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival,” he added.

The deputy said upon his arrival he saw multiple neighbors and construction workers trying to save the cat.

Thanks to 34-plus years of law enforcement, and a little help from the neighbors, they were able to remove the cat safely.

“The neighbors were very helpful as we cautiously removed the upper frame molding that allowed some space for us to remove the cat,” he said. “With a joint effort with neighbors we were able to remove the cat alive.”

The homeowner told Scott that Bella must have been sleeping on the garage door and did not notice when they left.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Scott. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”