Caroline Beard of Arlington Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Posted 8:00 am, January 9, 2017

Memphis,TN- Caroline Beard of Arlington Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Caroline says that teaching has always been a dream of hers that is now a reality. She says she loves watching the children learn and grow and they make her job so rewarding.