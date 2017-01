Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn--Security footage has the suspects kicking a computer to the grown and trashing the office.

The break-in happened at A1 Auto Sales at 3902 Lamar Avenue on Friday, January, 6th.

The owner posted on facebook saying that four people broke into the office taking several pieces of equipment.

Three cars were also stolen.

The owner is currently looking for help in identifying the subjects in the video.

If you have any information contact A1 Auto Sales at (901) 794 - 1311.