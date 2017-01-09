× Buck shot by Tennessee man may be world record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A deer killed in Sumner County may be a world record.

Stephen Tucker, 26, of Gallatin shot the “Tennessee Tucker Buck” in November from 40 yards away, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

After an initial score in November indicated the 47-point buck might be a world record for a non-typical deer rack, Boone and Crockett officials scored it as 312 3/8 Monday.

This would surpass the previous record, 307 5/8 by 15-year-old Tony Lovsteun of Iowa.

“I have truly been blessed and I am very thankful,” Tucker said.

The world record is still pending at this time; officials will measure it again at the awards banquet in 2019.