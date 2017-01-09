× 50-pound dumbbell crashes through elderly driver’s windshield

NEW JERSEY — A 75-year-old man was critically injured after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his windshield early Monday morning.

The elderly man was driving down the interstate when the weight came flying at him. He lost control of the car and crashed in a wooded area.

The victim was forced to undergo surgery for his injuries.

Authorities have not released any information on where the dumbbell came from, but CBS 3 reported police were investigating an overpass near the crash site.

The man’s wife was also in the car at the time. She was uninjured.