23 Memphis neighborhoods get grant money to fight crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- While senseless crime seems to be never-ending, nearly two dozen neighborhood watch groups are saying enough.

The groups came up with a plan to fight crime in their community, and presented their ideas to the city.

Monday night, Mayor Jim Strickland and Director Michael Rallings handed out grant money to make it all happen.

"We're fixing to give out $53,000!" said Rallings to the crowd.

The groups are spread out across the city from Binghampton to South Main to Frayser to South Memphis.

Each face their own problems.

"Burglaries, car theft, vandalism, assaults, robberies, they're on the increase," said James Bowen with the Forest Lakes Neighborhood Watch Zone 2.

His neighborhood got $2,5000 to add motion activated cameras, new signs and even create a website.

"This is right on time, and we certainly hope to reduce that and turn that trend around," he said.

Since 2014, the city took money generated by the red light cameras and handed out grants to more than 100 community groups.

"I'm very happy this whole community is getting involved," said Strickland.

The groups said they're just fed up with the crime on their streets. They hope other groups take action too.

"I hope the rest of the city gets on board]. We certainly need it," said Bowen.

The city said it will follow up with the groups to make sure their following their plans.

There is still grant money left.

You can get more information about the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Grant by calling 901-636-6628 or emailing Neighborhood.Watch@memphistn.gov.