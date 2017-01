× 2 shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in South Memphis.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Lauderdale Street.

Two people had been shot; one is in critical condition and the other is not critical, police said.

Both victims were taken to Regional Medical Center.

Police said the suspects ran away from the scene eastbound on Edith Avenue after the shooting.