16 detained in France for robbery of Kim Kardashian West

PARIS — French authorities say police have detained 16 people for questioning in the October armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

The reality star was robbed at gunpoint inside her hotel room.

The assailants, who were disguised as police officers, got away with an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.

French officials say the men forced the concierge to open the private apartment that Kardashian West was in.

She has been mostly out of the spotlight since the robbery, but looks set to break her silence over the incident in the new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

She is seen tearfully recalling the incident in a promo clip for the show.