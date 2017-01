× 11-year-old shot and killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A child has died after being shot in Jackson.

The shooting happened Friday evening at the Americas Best Value Inn on Vann Drive.

Police believe it was an accidental shooting.

The victim was only 11 years old.

The child was taken to Jackson Madison County General Hospital then airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where the child died Saturday morning.