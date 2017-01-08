× Woman killed while fighting off robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a woman died from injuries suffered during an attempted robbery.

Officers were called to the scene at the Sycamore Lake Apartments in the 2100 block of Forest Hill Court around 7 p.m.

Police found a woman there who was critically hurt, and she was transported to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead soon after, police said.

Investigators learned a suspect tried to rob her as she was getting out of her car.

Police said she was hurt during a struggle.

This is the city’s second homicide of the year.