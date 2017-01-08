× Tigers roll Wave for third straight win

NEW ORLEANS – Markel Crawford and Dedric Lawson scored 24 points apiece as Memphis routed Tulane 80-59 on Sunday.

Lawson was 9 of 16 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds. Crawford was 8-of-11 shooting and made five 3-pointers. K.J. Lawson chipped in 13 points for Memphis (12-4, 2-1 American), which has won five of its last six games.

Melvin Frazier and Kain Harris scored 15 points apiece to lead Tulane (3-12, 0-3), which has lost five straight. Cameron Reynolds had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers took the lead for good with five minutes left in the first half, and closed on a 16-1 run to lead 36-26 at the break.

Memphis shot 52 percent from the floor and made 9 of 21 from beyond te arc (43 percent). The Green Wave finished 21-of-62 shooting for 34 percent.