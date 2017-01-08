× Man critically shot while stopped at traffic light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened while the victims were driving.

Police said two men were in a car going east on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they stopped at the light at Airways Boulevard, another vehicle pulled up on their left, and the person in that car shot at them, police said.

One person in the car was hit and was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police are not sure whether the suspect and victims know each other.

Police are investigating.