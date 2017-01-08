Elvis fans celebrate his 82nd birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis fans traveled from all over to get a slice of the king's birthday cake.

Gifts were perched on a wall, signed, sealed and addressed to the king.

Fans found memories on Elvis' special day, memories and music they feel will keep the king alive forever.

"I remember telling my mom, 'Who is this guy?' and she had to break it down give me the bad news and tell me, you know, he passed away," Elvis fan Lizette Munoz said.

For Munoz, her first impression of the hit-making legend left her with butterflies, a crush she's yet to shake.

"I've been his fan since I was 8 years old, I started watching all his movies when I was a little girl."

For Elvis' 82nd birthday, she decided to birth her own tradition with her boyfriend.

"When we finally have kids, we'll come back here and show them where we signed the wall," Jesus Barrientos said.

They meshed their history with Elvis Presley's story through the writings on the wall. It was a journey to blow out candles in honor of Elvis that took an eight-hour drive from Chicago.

"I made a playlist the whole ride, we talked about Elvis and we played his music."

Bringing the two love birds closer than ever through a shared love for the king of rock and roll.

"My boyfriend, he's never been here, so I wanted to make sure he understood why I am a huge Elvis fan."

A sure way to keep their burning love alive for ages to come.