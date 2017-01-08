Burglars break into Georgia firefighters’ vehicles while they were fighting fires

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Burglars are targeting fire stations in a Georgia county.

They broke into vehicles at four fire stations early Sunday morning and hit two others earlier in the week, according to WSB-TV.

A firefighter said the Sunday break-ins happened when they were out fighting a fire.

That firefighter said the suspects stole his gun from his truck, and the fire department spokesman said at least one other gun was stolen during the previous break-ins.

According to WGCL, police said officers chased a suspicious person away from one of the stations, but that person got away.

WGCL showed the damage done: