Burglars break into Georgia firefighters’ vehicles while they were fighting fires

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Burglars are targeting fire stations in a Georgia county.
They broke into vehicles at four fire stations early Sunday morning and hit two others earlier in the week, according to WSB-TV.
A firefighter said the Sunday break-ins happened when they were out fighting a fire.
That firefighter said the suspects stole his gun from his truck, and the fire department spokesman said at least one other gun was stolen during the previous break-ins.
According to WGCL, police said officers chased a suspicious person away from one of the stations, but that person got away.
WGCL showed the damage done: