× 3 young Memphis children die in crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. — A crash between an 18-wheeler and a car took the lives of three young children from Memphis.

The crash happened Wednesday night on I-22 near Blue Springs, Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Master Sgt. Ray Hall said Ronald Sanders, 28, of Memphis hit the back of an 18-wheeler.

There were three small children in the car, and two of them — Ja-Katelyn A Cox, 2, and Joslyn M. Glenn, 9 months — died on the scene.

Sanders and passenger Kentura M. Fleming, 27, also of Memphis suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital in Tupelo.

The other child was transported from the Tupelo hospital to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

WTVA reported that child, 11-month-old Ronald Sanders Jr., died Saturday from his injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

Troopers are investigating whether Sanders was slowing or stopping when his car hit the truck.