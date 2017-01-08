× $10,000 bike stolen in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphian had a prized possession stolen.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a thief stole a bicycle valued at $10,000.

SCSO said the Specialized S Works bike is so expensive because of its carbon fiber frame and high-end components.

“Chances are the crooks don’t even know what they have,” SCSO wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies are trying to track down the bike.

They believe the thief may have sold it already, so SCSO is asking for whomever has the bike to come forward.

If you have any information on the stolen bike, call Detective Stanley at (901) 636-4462 or CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.