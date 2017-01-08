100-year-old viral sensation celebrates birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You couldn’t get enough of her after our story last week.

The video of 100-year-old Aner Lee Murphy posted on the WREG Facebook page has gotten more than 2 million views and has been shared nearly 32,000 times.

And it’s easy to see why.

Murphy, of Binghampton, has more energy and zest for life than most people half – or even a quarter – her age.

“100!” she said. “And in my right mind!”

Murphy’s closest friends and family came from all across the country to celebrate her life Sunday.

Dressed in her Sunday best with a tiara fit for a queen, the birthday girl – known by friends and family as “Mother Murphy” – praised God for bringing her this far.

“I thank God for being here,” she said. “I thank God for being here. I thank God for being here!”

She’s seen a lot in those hundred years.

And it seems the only thing Murphy loves more than life is the big man upstairs.

But there’s no denying, no matter how many years she has left, she’s going to live them to the fullest.

“When I leave here, I don’t want nobody to worry about me,” she said. “‘Cause I’m all fixed up!”