MISSISSIPPI — The MSU men’s basketball team rushed into action after a car flipped right in front of their bus.

The team was headed to Baton Rouge for a game when a driver in front of them suddenly lost control and flipped her car Friday afternoon.

Players and coaches were able to get the woman out of the car and sat her down on the bus until first responders arrived to assist.

Scary moment as a car flipped in front of our bus en route to LSU. Glad we were able to help this lady get out of her car. #HailState pic.twitter.com/YanATdwrJe — MSU Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 6, 2017