MPD releases pictures of person of interest in murder of LeMoyne-Owen student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police said a man caught on camera at a convenience store on McLemore may be able to help them solve the murder of a LeMoyne-Owen student.

Detectives said the man may have vital information that can help their investigation.

Police released the pictures nearly a month after Donovan Mills was shot and killed near campus.

His family and friends plastered the photos all over social media Saturday.

"Someone saw something. Someone knows this person. The pictures are clear," said Mills' Aunt Emma Brown. "We are at some sense of peace knowing that they have come this far in their investigation."

It was during finals week in December when Mills took a study break. He was on Saxon Avenue on his way to the store when he was shot and killed.

He was just 21 years old.

"He was a good person. He had a promising future ahead of him," said Brown.

Police have not released a possible motive.

What we do know, Mills' murder impacted the entire campus.

Students held vigils and grieved together.

Their classmate wanted to be an attorney. He was set to graduate in May.

"We just loved him, and that's been taken away," said Brown.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.