Mississippi State rolls over LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Aric Holman scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Mississippi State defeated LSU 95-78 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.

Holman was one of five players in double figures for the Bulldogs (10-4, 1-1), who took the lead for good around the midway point of the first half. Lamar Peters finished with 15 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon 14, IJ Ready 13 and Mario Kegler 11.

Mississippi State scored 11 straight points to lead 30-20 with 6:42 remaining in the first half. Holman put the Bulldogs in front 21-20 with a pair of foul shots. Mississippi State built its advantage to 19 at 52-33 by halftime.

LSU (9-5, 1-2) never reduced its deficit to fewer than 13 points in the second half. Duop Reath led the Tigers with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Blakeney added 17 points and Sklyar Mays had 10.