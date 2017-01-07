Mid-South man competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A Mid-South man is putting his trivia skills on display for the entire country to see on the hit CBS show "Jeopardy!"

Colby Taylor is a psychology professor at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, and his episode airs next week.

A self-proclaimed "trivia nerd," Taylor, of Olive Branch, says he’s always had a wealth of what he calls "useless knowledge."

He even competed in the "Knowledge Bowl" every year in high school in the News Channel 3 studios.

But little did he know way back then where it would take him.

"I saw an advertisement on TV for taking the online test, and just kind of on a whim I said, 'I have a bunch of useless knowledge,' he said. "We do bar trivia nights and stuff, so 'I’ll take the test and see how I do.'"

That practice test consists of 30 timed questions – everything from geography to history and pop culture.

"They’re really fast the way they present it so you have to think really quickly," Taylor said.

Needless to say, Taylor nailed it, getting an invitation to fly out for an audition.

Then months later, he finally got the call.

"'Can you come to L.A. in like three weeks?'" he recalled. "'You've made 'Jeopardy!' and we want to put you on.'"

So he brushed up on his trivia knowledge.

"Just sitting down with a newspaper, working crossword puzzles, watching 'Jeopardy!'," he said. "I was super excited and kind of nervous, too, like, 'What did I get myself into? This is really happening.'"

Then, he headed to sunny California.

"It was really a dream come true," he said. "The studio was awesome. Just seeing the Jeopardy board in person and hearing the announcer, Johnny Gilbert, say your name."

Taylor can’t tell us how he did – you’ll have to tune in to find out.

His episode of "Jeopardy!" airs Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. on News Channel 3.

He says he even cancelled class for that day, so he can have a watch party with his friends and family.